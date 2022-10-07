IN PICS | Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch

Google launched the brand new Pixel 7 series of smartphones - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch on Thursday at the ‘Made By Google’ event.
(Photograph:AFP)
Major upgrades
At a press event in New York City, Google unveiled the new smartphones which reportedly will have 50-megapixel cameras. They were largely similar to the ones as the ones released last year but with an improved battery, and an updated Google Tensor processor.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pixel 7 series
According to Google, Pixel 7 will have a screen with 25 per cent more visibility in outdoor conditions as well as a battery which can last 72 hours with one-time charge. The phone was priced at $599 - around $200 less than a baseline iPhone 14.
(Photograph:AFP)
First-ever Pixel watch
Google have also launched their first-ever Pixel watch. It is Google’s first wearable that plays up Fitbit’s strengths in health and fitness since its $2.1 billion acquisition of the smartwatch company.
(Photograph:AFP)
Official statement
"We're super excited to be bringing Fitbit to a fully featured smartwatch," said Google product manager Caity Mold-Zern. "You really get to easily see all your metrics on the watch face, and then you can easily, quickly start an exercise with Fitbit. We really wanted to bring in the watch and make it so much easier for you to go about your day, be heads up, hands free, get the notifications you need, but also work really great with your Pixel phone and your Pixel earbuds."