IN PICS | Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch

Official statement

"We're super excited to be bringing Fitbit to a fully featured smartwatch," said Google product manager Caity Mold-Zern. "You really get to easily see all your metrics on the watch face, and then you can easily, quickly start an exercise with Fitbit. We really wanted to bring in the watch and make it so much easier for you to go about your day, be heads up, hands free, get the notifications you need, but also work really great with your Pixel phone and your Pixel earbuds."

(Photograph:AFP)