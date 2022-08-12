In pics - Gladiator tombs discovered in ancient city in southern Turkiye

Anavarza became a part of UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage in 2014 and according to experts, it was home to the ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantium, Sassanid and Ottoman empires over the years.
Excavation team
The excavation team was headed by Dr. Fatih Gulşen from Cukurova University and it comprises of 30 scientists and 24 staff members, according to Anadolu Agency.
Tombs at the amphitheater
The team were excavating the area where the amphitheater and after the discovery of gladiator tombs, the researchers concluded that it was the venue for gladiator battles in the past.
Official statement
“We know that they organized not only gladiator fights but also water sports, games and festivals here,” Gulşen said according to the reports, and he also concluded that Anavarza is one of the four such examples in Anatolia alone.
'Significant find'
The official statment by the group of researchers called it 'a significant find' and said that the remains of the gladiators will be important in understanding the history of the site and the ancient time periods.
Other prominent relics
The city of Anavarza has provided a number of ancient relics and artifacts to the researchers with the most prominent ones being limestone statues of the Greek goddess Hygieia and God Eros.