In PICS | From Suresh Raina to Virat Kohli – Players with most hundreds in Asia Cup history

Written By: Gautam Sodhi Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Since the latest edition of the Asia Cup is set to get underway in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30, let’s have a quick look at the players who scored the most hundreds in this tournament’s history.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 6 Hundreds

The attacking opener has six hundreds to his name in Asia Cup. Having played 25 matches, the left-handed batter scored 1220 runs at 53.04 with the best of 130.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 4 Hundreds

His partner in crime, Kumar Sangakkara, is second on the list with four centuries in Asia Cup history. In 24 matches played, the elegant batter hit 1075 runs, averaging at 48.86. His highest score in Asia Cup is 121.

(Photograph: AFP )

Virat Kohli* (India) - 3 Hundreds

Among all the players on the list, Kohli is the only active cricketer on the international circuit. The batting great, known to hit hundreds for fun, has scored three centuries in 11 matches, compiling 613 runs so far. He averages a whopping 61.30, with his best score of 183.

(Photograph: AFP )

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 3 Hundreds

The veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik is also on the list, with three centuries to his name. In 17 matches played in this tournament, Malik scored 786 runs at 65.50 (the best among the top 7), with the highest score of 143.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lahiru Thirimanne (Sri Lanka) - 2 Hundreds

Another Sri Lankan top-order batter Lahiru Thirimanne is on the list with two hundreds to his name. In just eight matches played for his country in Asia Cup, Lahiru amassed 363 runs with the best of 102.

(Photograph: AFP )

Shikhar Dhawan (India) - 2 Hundreds

The only Indian opener on this list, left-handed Shikhar Dhawan, scored two hundreds in Asia Cup history. In nine matches, he has 534 runs at an average of 59.33 and highest score of 127.

(Photograph: AFP )

Suresh Raina (India) - 2 Hundreds

Another India who made the list was the retired left-handed batter Suresh Raina, who also has two tons to his name in this tournament’s history. In 13 matches played, Raina has 547 runs with a whopping average of 60.77.

(Photograph: AFP )