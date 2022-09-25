In pics: From ‘Lisa Mausi’ to ‘Lisa Ben’, Mona Lisa gets Indian makeover on Twitter

Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:29 PM(IST)

On Friday, a Twitter user named Pooja Sangwan (@ThePerilousGirl) posted a thread on the microblogging platform to show what Leonardo da Vinci’s painting Mona Lisa would look like if she was in different parts of India. 

The famed painting has been the subject of several memes and parodied works of art, the newest one is created by sustainable, Indian heritage clothing brand, Resha Weaves. The marketing campaign shows different versions of the Mona Lisa dressed in the brands' clothing in different parts of the country and what she did there. 

"Lisa Mausi" in South Delhi

"If Mona Lisa born in South Delhi she would be 'Lisa Mausi'", said Twitter user, Pooja Sangwan. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Lisa Tai" in Maharashtra

"Lisa Tai": If Mona Lisa was Maharashtrian

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Lisa Devi" in Bihar

"Lisa Devi" in Bihar, "relished flavorsome food, found solace at the shores of the Ganges, explored hidden caves, took part in making Madhubani art, and explored monasteries", said the official page of the brand on Twitter.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Maharani Lisa" in Rajasthan

"Maharani Lisa" in Rajasthan

"She sat by the lakes, enjoyed dal baati churma,  binge-shopped at the vibrantly hued markets, and basked in the richness of the palaces and forts," said Resha Weaves official page on Twitter. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Shona Lisa" in Kolkata

Meet Mona Lisa in Kolkata: "Shona Lisa"

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Lisa Mol" in Kerala

"Mona Lisa as 'Lisa Mol' of Kerala", said the Twitter user

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Lisa Bomma" in Telangana

"Lisa Bomma": If Mona Lisa was in Telangana 

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Lisa Ben" in Gujarat

While the viral Twitter thread ended with "Lisa Bomma", after popular demand by users the Resha Weaves team created, "Lisa Ben" in Gujarat. 

She went to Gujarat and participated in the "Garba dance, visited temples and ancient ruins, relished in yummy authentic food, and explored the white desserts and salt marshes," captioned the sustainable clothing brand.  

(Photograph:Twitter)

"Lisa Mami" in Tamilnadu

"So now you have 'Lisa Mami' from Tamilnadu" said the Twitter user, Pooja Sangwan. She added, "Kudos to @ReshaWeaves for their such beautiful efforts and creativity." 

(Photograph:Twitter)

