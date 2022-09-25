In pics: From ‘Lisa Mausi’ to ‘Lisa Ben’, Mona Lisa gets Indian makeover on Twitter

On Friday, a Twitter user named Pooja Sangwan (@ThePerilousGirl) posted a thread on the microblogging platform to show what Leonardo da Vinci’s painting Mona Lisa would look like if she was in different parts of India.

The famed painting has been the subject of several memes and parodied works of art, the newest one is created by sustainable, Indian heritage clothing brand, Resha Weaves. The marketing campaign shows different versions of the Mona Lisa dressed in the brands' clothing in different parts of the country and what she did there.