In pics - Floods in Pakistan claim 982 lives, army called in to help in rescue operations

Unprecedented rainfall has resulted in massive floods all around Pakistan and around 5.9 million people have been left without a shelter in one of the worst calamities in the recent past.
Death Toll
Till now, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says that 982 people have died in the floods with 45 dying in the last 24 hours.
Number of people injured
Another 1,456 persons were hurt, with 113 injuries reported in the last 24 hours. (Text: PTI)
Infrastructural damage
From an infrastructural point, the NDMA said that more than 3100 kms of road was damaged in the floods and more than 600,000 houses were destroyed.
Army Deployment
Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government will be calling the army to lead the rescue missions in various parts of the country and General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh.
Article 245
The government issued the official notification for the army deployment on Friday, and it said that they were invoking Article 245 of the Pakistani constitution which allows them to take the help of the army to deal with an emergency situation.
Sindh and Balochistan
Sindh and Balochistan were the worst flood affected provinces with all transportation being halted in both places. The authorities have found evacuation quite challenging in the areas and the army will be paying special attention to these areas.