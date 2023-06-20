In Pics | Flamingos disappear as Spain's largest wetland dries up

| Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

One of the largest saltwater lagoons in Spain, Fuente de Piedra has dried up this year due to drought. Every year, the wetland receives thousands of pairs of flamingos, where they hatch their chicks. However, due to a lack of water, only a few came this year.

Fuente de Piedra

Fuente de Piedra is a wetland located in Malaga province. It is one of the largest colonies of migratory birds in Europe. It was declared a natural reserve in the year 1984.

(Photograph: Reuters )

A popular flamingo breeding lagoon

Since then, more than 200,000 flamingo chicks have hatched at the lagoon, according to Andalusia's Office for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Hottest year in Spain

Spain is currently experiencing its hottest and second-driest year since 1961. The high temperatures are likely to persist this summer. As mentioned in a Reuters report, Africa Lupion, the curator of the Fuente de Piedra natural space, says that Spain witnessed its lowest rain level in February this year since 1995.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Wetland has turned into a salt desert

This year, only a few dozen birds were seen at the saltwater lagoon as they migrated to other places. The wetland has turned into a salt desert as drought conditions continue in the country.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Climate change

As reported by Reuters, a local resident says it is a shame that the lagoon has dried up possibly due to climate change. Tourists visit the Fuente de Piedra lagoon as usually it is full of flamingos, but not this time.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Lack of rain

Officials say that Spain has received 28 per cent less rainfall than expected this year by mid-May. Usually, the lagoon dries up during the summer, but refills during the springtime. But this year's lack of rain caused it to remain dry even during the spring.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Birds not able to nest or breed

In this image, flamingos can be seen feeding in the mud on the dried-up wetland. Due to the lack of water, the birds have not been able to nest or breed as they usually do every year at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve.

(Photograph: Reuters )