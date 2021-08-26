In Pics | Dozens of civilians, at least 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack
Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 US troops, disrupting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee.
A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said.
Guards wounded
The official said many Taliban guards were wounded. Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days to flee the country after Taliban take over.
US service members wounded
As per an official of the United States, US service members were among the wounded. The official was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.
Lives in danger
"Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group," said a Taliban official.
August 31 deadline looms
The blasts came as the August 31 deadline loomed for the United States to withdraw its troops, and for Western countries to end their massive airlifts.
"Complex attack"
The "complex attack" near the airport caused a number of US and civilian casualties, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet.
"Acute" terrorist threat
US President Joe Biden had earlier cited an "acute" terrorist threat from the regional chapter of the Islamic State jihadist group.
Chaotic scenes at airport
Kabul airport terror attack created chaos at the airport already thronged by hundreds of people wanting to escape the country.
Continue to evacuate
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allied forces should continue to evacuate as many vulnerable people as they can from Kabul despite what he branded a "horrific terrorist attack".
Despite the warnings
Despite security warnings, huge crowds of people desperate to flee the Taliban continued to throng the airport, their bid for a way out becoming increasingly anxious ahead of next Tuesday's deadline set by Biden to end evacuations and withdraw troops