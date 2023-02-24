In Pics | Death, destruction and dying hope. How Ukraine survived one year of Russia's offensives

Written By: Prisha Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

On February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that eastern Ukraine's two Russian-backed separatist areas - Donetsk and Luhansk - had been recognised as independent states. Following the announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has cut all diplomatic ties with Moscow. On February 24, 2022, Putin then delivered a speech announcing that a "special military operation" will be launched against Ukraine. Minutes after Putin's announcement, Kyiv was rocked with explosions. What followed was one year of destruction, calamity and loss of lives.

Kyiv survived

In days, the cities of Ukraine turned into a war battle and the lives of people appeared to have been stuck in the doomsday era. In the initial days of the Russian invasion, it appeared that Kyiv would witness a hasty fall but it turned out to be a battle of a year and more.



(Photograph: AFP )

Zelensky - the hope of Ukrainians

The former television comic actor became the only hope for the war-ravaged nation as he led his country into the war.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Houses turn debris, refugees seek shelter

The year saw thousands of houses and dreams collapse in Ukraine due to multiple strikes by Russia. So far, around 6.3 million Ukrainians have taken refuge in Europe. Almost 6.6 million people have been displaced within the country.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Schools turn into ruin

In Kharkiv and other Ukrainian provinces, school suffered huge damages and children were deprived of basic education.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Life crippled, infrastructure destroyed

More than 7,000 civilians lost their lives and around 11,500 were injured, as per UN records. For the living, daily life has remained crippled with constant power outages and strikes at Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

(Photograph: AFP )

Sandbags save sculptures

Sandbags were used to cover the sculptures and protect them from damage due to any strike in Zaporizhzhia.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Heap of dead soldiers

On February 26, 2015, the bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers were found inside a destroyed airport building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Darkness sweeps Ukraine

Nationwide blackouts were faced by Ukraine due to Russian barrages of Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones and cruise missiles. Ukraine continued to make calls to Western countries for more weapons and air defenc

(Photograph: Reuters )

Invading Ukraine a mistake?

Western intelligence officials claimed that Russia overestimated its military capabilities and Russia underestimated Ukraine.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Fight continues

Ukraine continues to remain hopeful to see an end to this war and taste victory and citizens continue to brave the unprecedented conditions.

(Photograph: Reuters )