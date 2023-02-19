In Pics | City revels in celebrations of vibrant, colourful Goa Carnival 2023

Goa, which was called the “most celebrated city” by the 17th-century French traveller Francois Pyrard, revelled on Saturday as the celebrations of the Goa Carnival began and the floats paraded while people chanted “VIVA Carnaval! VIVA Carnaval!” and the King of Carnival “King Momo” took the centrestage. The festivities, which will continue for four days, saw floats being accompanied by a fleet of boats, and helicopters showering flowers.

King Momo – the incarnation of joy

As Goa Carnival started in full swing, the parade’s mythical leader — “King Momo” — led the procession as trumpets and bands played along.

Goa's CM Khaunte flags off the carnival

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the carnival’s parade along with Goa’s Minister of Tourism, IT and Printing Rohan Khaunte on Saturday. “Such festivities increase the happiness index of the state,” the chief minister said.

Helicopter and floats take over the carnival

The carnival festivities were adorned by floats while helicopters showered flower petals this year. The skies looked magnificent, and the fleet chanted the song of the carnival.

People cheer as streets come alive dance and music

Awashed in the vibrant colours of the carnival procession, the streets of Goa came alive with music and dance as people cheered and grooved along forgetting their sorrows amid the grand fest.

A celebration of Goa's rich culture

The carnival is celebrated to mark the uniqueness of the Goan culture and the unity between different religions as people from all walks of life gather to celebrate and revel in the beauty of the Carnaval de Goa.



First-ever curtain raiser

This year, the carnival's first-ever curtain raiser event was hosted by Porvorim Carnival Committee as a prelude in the presence of India's Union Minister of State for Tourism & Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shripad Yesso, and other dignitaries.



Goa's traditions and folk culture make their way in carnival

The carnival also showcased Goa’s traditional dance, rural culture and even the city’s traditional food items. The ongoing festival presented before the audience all the shades of the “true Goa”.

