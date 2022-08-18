In pics: Stars who have quit social media for mental health & inner peace - Tom Holland, Selena Gomez

Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:03 PM(IST)

Social media has probably become one of the most important parts of our life and especially in the pandemic world, many people who were not aware of this virtual world made their debut. While for the masses this place is a blessing, where they can do whatever they want, they can share their thought, the place entertains you, educates you and what not. But, still, the place has a lot of negative effects on us, that no one understands, but it impacts - us both physically and mentally every time you login into your device  

Over the years, many celebrities have come forwards and shared their views on the toxicity social media is bringing to our lives, and to stop it, many stars have cut out from their lives for their mental wellness. Most recent was Tom Holland, who went on a social media detox for his mental health. 

Scroll and check the other celebrities who have quite using social media for mental health & peace

Tom Holland

Tom Holland is one of the recent stars who went on a social media detox for his mental health.

Holland took to his Instagram account and shared a video talking about his social media break, mental health and more. 

"I`ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it`s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app," he said. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is one of the stars who has never shied away to talk about her mental health breakdowns and struggles. 

Gomez has been one of the most followed celebrities on social media platforms, but still, bid adieu to the platform for the sake of her mental health. 

“I think our world is going through a lot, obviously. I would say for my generation, specifically... that social media has really been terrible for my generation," Gomez said, adding "It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news or anything going on. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes,” Selena said during her interview with Los Angeles Times. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Millie Bobby Brown

Our beloved Millie Bobby Brown or you know her as Eleven or deleted her Twitter account in 2018 after she was trolled with homophobic memes and captions. 

“Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst,'' she said during one of her interviews.  

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lizzo

Lizzo is one of the ardent social media users, who usually uses the platform to promote body positivity, and has been an advocate for multiple social media issues. But, in 2020 the singer bid adieu to Twitter and all thanks to trolls. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is also one of the celebs who takes a break from social media, time and again for her mental health and inner peace.

 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is not an ardent social media user. The 'SNL star quit using social media in 2018 after negative comments he got following his breakup with fiancee Ariana Grande. 

Davidson made his comeback on Instagram in 2020, but he barely posts or shares anything. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran always had an on & off relationship with social media. In the past, the 'Shape of You' singer has taken a years-long break from social media in 2015.

Then he made his comeback only to wave goodbye to his millions of followers in 2019. 

"Hello all. Gonna go on another break again," he said.

(Photograph:AFP)

