In pics: Bid to rescue 10 Mexican miners after 3 days underground

As authorities debated whether to deploy divers to try to help the 10 miners who have been stranded below for more than three days, large pumps pulled water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico on Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the miners were trapped at a mine in the northern border state of Coahuila when their excavation work caused a tunnel wall to collapse and three wells to overflow.

Saturday, said to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, would be "decisive" in establishing if divers could enter the site safely. Miguel Riquelme, the governor of Coahuila, stated that the water levels were still excessive by the afternoon.