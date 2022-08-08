In pics: Bid to rescue 10 Mexican miners after 3 days underground

Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:43 AM(IST)

As authorities debated whether to deploy divers to try to help the 10 miners who have been stranded below for more than three days, large pumps pulled water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico on Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the miners were trapped at a mine in the northern border state of Coahuila when their excavation work caused a tunnel wall to collapse and three wells to overflow.

Saturday, said to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, would be "decisive" in establishing if divers could enter the site safely. Miguel Riquelme, the governor of Coahuila, stated that the water levels were still excessive by the afternoon.

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks with people as he visits a coal mine that collapsed leaving miners trapped in Sabinas, Coahuila state Mexico on August 7, 2022. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

General view shows the mine shaft of a coal mine that collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talking to officials at a coal mine that collapsed leaving miners trapped in Sabinas, Coahuila state. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Members of security forces patrol next to the mine shaft of a coal mine that collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico,

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Relatives of miners wait for news about their loved ones outside the facilities of a coal mine where a mine shaft collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Rescue teams work at the mine shaft of a coal mine that collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Governor of Coahuila Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis speaks with the relatives of trapped miners, outside the facilities of a coal mine where a mine shaft collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Rescue operation underway at the site of a coal mine, where a mine shaft collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico, August 6, 2022. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Laura Tijerina looks at the site of a coal mine, where a mine shaft collapsed leaving miners trapped, as she waits for news of her nephew Hugo Tijerina, a 29-year-old miner, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Efforts to rescue Mexico's trapped miners

Relatives of miners sleep while waiting for news about their loved ones outside the facilities of a coal mine, where a mine shaft collapsed leaving miners trapped, in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

