In pics | Before Rio carnival, Brazilians spread the dogged charm of parades
The 2023 will see the full comeback of the world's biggest carnival, after Rio de Janerio hosted a watered-down version in 2022 -- postponed by two months because of the pandemic. The previous two years, the Brazilian capital could not celebrate its diverse carnival due to Covid pandemic.
Authorities in Rio have reportedly authorised around 400 blocos (or street parties) this year. They have been flooding the streets ahead of the main carnival event, scheduled from February 17th.
Rio Carnival: Preparations in full swing in Sao Paulo
Men at Vai Vai samba school work on a carnival float as they prepare for Carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 24, 2023.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The dogged charm of "Blocao" parade
Revellers and their dogs enjoy during the carnival dog parade "Blocao", in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
At 'Blocao', the attendees are dogs and dog lovers
(Photograph:AFP)
The Barbie stands guard atop a parade cap
A reveller of the carnival group "Bloco das Obscenicas" with a Barbie doll on her visor dances during a street carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 11, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Trumpet sounds and parade sings
Revellers of the carnival group "Bloco das Obscenicas" play musical instruments during a street carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 11, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
When Brazilians face the parade music
(Photograph:AFP)
Drums queen at Rio Carnival
Drums queen Sabrina Sato from Unidos de Vila Isabel samba school performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 24, 2022