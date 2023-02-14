In pics | Before Rio carnival, Brazilians spread the dogged charm of parades

The 2023 will see the full comeback of the world's biggest carnival, after Rio de Janerio hosted a watered-down version in 2022 -- postponed by two months because of the pandemic. The previous two years, the Brazilian capital could not celebrate its diverse carnival due to Covid pandemic.

Authorities in Rio have reportedly authorised around 400 blocos (or street parties) this year. They have been flooding the streets ahead of the main carnival event, scheduled from February 17th.