In pics | Before and after pictures of quake-hit Turkey show the magnitude of destruction
Thousands of people in Turkey and Syria have died following a disastrous earthquake on Monday of 7.8 magnitudes. Tens and thousands were left injured.
Below are some before and after images of Turkey. Take a look!
Turkey in pieces
In the pictures above, the left one shows clearly spotted building in Turkey before the earthquake. While the one right shows collapsed buildings. (IC: AryJeay
(Photograph:Twitter)
2,200-year-old Gazintap Castle destoryed
The pictures above shows the 2,200-year-old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey. (IC:JJ1world)
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Yeni Mosque shattered
Above is the historic and beautiful Yeni Mosque in Malatya, Turkey that shattered after the earthquake hit the country. (IC: smokovitche2)
(Photograph:Twitter)
Haunting satellite images
Above is the combination of pictures released by Maxar Technologies which shows satellite images of Islahiye in south-eastern Turkey, before and after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
(Photograph:AFP)
Death toll surpasses 11,700
The combined death toll in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday surpassed 11,700, fatalities and more are expected to be reported in the coming days.