In pics | At least 50 detained after Pride march in Istanbul

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Turkey holds its annual Pride march

Istanbul's LGBT community held their annual Pride march, on Sunday (June 25) defying the ban, in Turkey. According to rights groups, at least 50 people were arrested while one person sustained head injuries while being detained by police.

Hundreds take to the streets in Istanbul

As per media reports, hundreds took to the streets of Istanbul waving rainbow, however, police in gear prevented access to Istiklal Avenue, the traditional venue for Pride marches, as well as the central Taksim Square. Therefore, the rallies were also held at Istanbul's upscale Nisantasi neighbourhood after the iconic square, also the venue of the 2013 anti-government protests, was blocked by the police. As per media reports, on Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people carrying rainbow and transgender flags chanted slogans while organisers read a statement to mark Pride week. While a big rainbow flag was hung on a multi-storey car park nearby.

Police blocks Taksim Square

Since the police had prevented access to Istiklal Avenue as well as Taksim Square, including creating a blockade and suspending public transport in the area, the demonstrators gathered at Mistik Park in the Sisli district. According to AFP, this year's Pride march had begun and ended earlier than expected without any street clashes and major police violence. However, Amnesty International's Turkey office said at least one person suffered head injuries while being detained by police.

Turkey's unacceptable 'hate and denial policy': Rights group

In a statement, Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week, said "We don't accept this hate and denial policy". This comes as they have alleged that their community had already been targeted by the President Tayyip Erdogan-led government. The group also said that police detained at least 44 people on Sunday after authorities banned the Pride march, in the coastal city of Izmir. Notably, while homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey there has been a rise in hostilities against the LGBTQ+ community over the years.

Erdogan's anti-LGBTQ stance

The LGBTQ+ community in Turkey had also expressed fears since President Erdogan won the run-off election, earlier this year, to extend his rule until 2028.



This also comes as Erdogan accused Turkey's main opposition party CHP and its allies of being "pro-LGBTQ" before and after the elections and has since toughened his stance on LGBTQ+ freedoms. He has also repeatedly attacked "perverse" LGBTQ groups and vowed to strengthen and protect traditional family values while promising his supporters that the LGBTQ community will never enter his Islamic-rooted party. However, Amnesty International Europe director Nils Muiznieks recently said that by ramping up this "anti-LGBTI rhetoric" the Turkish government has "helped whip up prejudice, emboldening anti-LGBTI groups in Turkey, some of which have called for violence against LGBTI communities," as quoted by AFP.



He added, "Under the pretext of protecting family values, the authorities are denying LGBTI people the right to live freely."

