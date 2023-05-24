In pics | At least 100 climate activists briefly block air traffic in Geneva, four injured

Around 100 climate activists block airport

At least 100 climate protesters took to the tarmac at Geneva Airport on Tuesday (May 23) demanding a ban on private jets and disrupted flights. The protesters are said to be from various international organisations including Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and other climate movement groups from 17 countries. The climate activists were there to disrupt Europe’s biggest private jet sales fair, the annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE). Images show activists sitting below the jets in bright yellow vests.



Europe's flagship business jet event in Geneva

The airport was in the midst of hosting the annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva.



The protest took place near the conference which marked the first sale of the world’s largest twin-engined jetliner as a private plane. According to Reuters, Boeing sold its future 777-9 which is designed to carry 400 passengers unlike a typical private jet and more like a commercial airliner.



Flights disrupted, four activists, security personnel injured: Geneva Airport

Following the protest, Geneva Airport released a statement and said four people, including activists and demonstrators, were treated for injuries and all flights were suspended for at least an hour. It added delays were expected throughout the day.



According to airport authorities, several dozen activists "broke and entered" three different locations on the tarmac at 11:35 am (local time).



They also managed to storm the EBACE exhibition space "and handcuff or chain themselves to the aircraft on display". Protesters chained themselves to aircraft gangways and the exhibition entrance to stop prospective buyers from entering the venue.



The air traffic was suspended from 11:40 am to 12:40 pm (local time), said the airport officials, adding that seven inbound flights were diverted to Zurich and Lyon. The airport intends to file a legal complaint.



'#BanPrivateJets'

"For over 20 years, Europe’s super-rich has popped champagne behind closed doors at EBACE while shopping for the latest toxic private jets, said Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner for Greenpeace’s Mobility for All campaign, in a statement.



Schenk added, "Sales of private jets are skyrocketing, and with them the one percent’s hugely unfair contribution to the climate crisis – while the most vulnerable people deal with the damage."



'WARNING: Private jets drown our hope'

Activists also called for an end to air miles schemes which reward frequent flying and instead called for taxes on frequent flyers as one of the ways for "fair climate solutions". A spokesperson from Extinction Rebellion Genève, Joël Perret, also spoke about how the city in Switzerland is also home to one of the airports with the most private jet traffic in Europe and that banning private jets is the first step to "halt climate catastrophe and the destruction of life".



"I cannot believe that people with so much power and money are not using it for good," said a spokeswoman for Scientist Rebellion Germany told AFP. She added, "They must know, especially in aviation, there is no green way of having private jets. Deep down, all of them know it."



EBACE hosts 'condemn' protest

The EBACE which was hosted by the European Business Aviation Association and the United States-based National Business Aviation Association, in a joint statement called the move a "completely unacceptable form of protest. We condemn the action." "Business aviation is deeply committed to climate action. This is an industry that has cut its carbon emissions by 40 percent over the past 40 years, is continually reducing emissions today, and is collectively focused on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050," said, EBAA chairman Juergen Wiese and NBAA president and chief executive Ed Bolen. The industry has also said that they doing everything it can to boost its use of sustainable aviation fuel which produces fewer carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel.



