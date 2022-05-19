In pics: Assam floods, more than 500,000 people fled their homes

One of the world's largest rivers, the Brahmaputra, which flows into India and neighbouring Bangladesh from Tibet, burst its banks in Assam over the last three days, inundating more than 1,500 villages.
People struggling to save their lives
Locals were seen seeking refuge in empty school buildings along with their families and belongings that they were able to save from the floodwaters.
Belongings at home
"We had some rice from before. We are consuming that in little amounts every day. The rest of our belongings are at our house. They all got submerged in the floodwater," said local Gautam Hira, who escaped his flood-ridden house on a boat.
Thousands of people fled their homes
More than 500,000 people have fled their homes in India's northeastern state of Assam to escape heavy floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains that drowned seven, authorities said on Wednesday, as they warned the situation could worsen.
Situations getting tougher
Torrential rains lashed most of the rugged state, and the downpour continued on Wednesday, with more forecast over the next two days.
Water levels in the Brahmaputra were expected to rise further, national authorities said.