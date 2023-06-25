In pics! All the celebrities spotted at this year's Glastonbury festival

| Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Glastonbury Festival is officially back for another year! From Wednesday, June 21, to Sunday, June 25, enthusiasts are running on the fields of Somerset for days of partying. Glastonbury Festival is a five-day event of contemporary performing arts held in England in most summers. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts. Like most other music festivals, even Glastonbury is known for its innovative outfits worn by celebrities.

We've already seen a common theme among Maisie Williams, "Queen Charlotte"'s India Amarteifio, and Lily James with their best boho looks for the occasion. Fans had been speculating about who the mystery set would be from, as it was held on the Glastonbury bill under the pseudonym The Churnups, and much to fans' delight, it turned out to be the Foo Fighters. In honour of Taylor Hawkins, who died last year, Dave Grohl dedicated their final song, "Everlong."

The music festival has faced some backlash recently due to an all-white and all-male lineup including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John. As we await John's last-ever live performance tonight, check out the gallery of the celebrities in attendance.