In pics! All the celebrities spotted at this year's Glastonbury festival
Glastonbury Festival is officially back for another year! From Wednesday, June 21, to Sunday, June 25, enthusiasts are running on the fields of Somerset for days of partying. Glastonbury Festival is a five-day event of contemporary performing arts held in England in most summers. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts. Like most other music festivals, even Glastonbury is known for its innovative outfits worn by celebrities.
We've already seen a common theme among Maisie Williams, "Queen Charlotte"'s India Amarteifio, and Lily James with their best boho looks for the occasion. Fans had been speculating about who the mystery set would be from, as it was held on the Glastonbury bill under the pseudonym The Churnups, and much to fans' delight, it turned out to be the Foo Fighters. In honour of Taylor Hawkins, who died last year, Dave Grohl dedicated their final song, "Everlong."
The music festival has faced some backlash recently due to an all-white and all-male lineup including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John. As we await John's last-ever live performance tonight, check out the gallery of the celebrities in attendance.
Masie Williams
Masie Williams is seen wearing all things floral. She is wearing a summery pleated skirt with a white top and floral net jacket. To finish the look, she is wearing black cowboy boots and sunglasses.
(Photograph:Instagram)
India Amarteifio
India Amarteifio is seen wearing a Coach denim co-ord set of jacket and shorts with a black bra. She is also carrying a blue coach bag and is wearing black boots making it an all black-blue look.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Lily James
Lily James is wearing a layered-looking dress with ribbed black material and golden mesh.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan is seen wearing a graphic tee with a white denim skirt and a leather jacket. She finishes her look with rubber boots.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Dominic Cooper
Dominic Cooper is seen channelling his inner cowboy with a cowboy hat and a jacket.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Alex Turner
As usual, Alex Turner looks like a retro prince with a black and white suit and gelled hair.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl is seen performing in an all-black shirt and jeans.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Flo
Girl gang Flo was wearing rusty orange co-ord set.
(Photograph:Others)
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen is seen wearing pink flared jeans and a matching tie-dye top and bolero.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Eliza Rose
Eliza Rose is seen wearing a tropical bikini top with an out-of-the-box pink hat.