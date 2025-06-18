In Pics | All seven results of England vs India Test matches at Headingley

India’s first Test victory at Headingley came in 1986, led by Kapil Dev. India scored 272 in their first innings, incredible batting by Dilip Vengsarkar. England on the other hand were bowled out for 102, with Roger Binny taking five wickets. Vengsarkar’s century in the second innings helped India set a target of 407. In reply, England fell for just 128 runs and lost the match by 279 runs.