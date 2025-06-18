In Pics | All seven results of England vs India Test matches at Headingley

Here is a look at all seven results between India and England at Headingley in Test matches including an iconic win for Sourav Ganguly's side in August 2002.
India played their first-ever Test at Headingley in 1952 where they were led by legendary Vijay Hazare. England, captained by Leonard Hutton, won the match by 7 wickets after Indian batters failed to impress in the second innings.
In 1959 at Headingley, India, led by Datta Gaekwad, lost the match by an innings and 173 runs. India managed 161 in the first innings. In reply, England scored 483/5 in their first innings, taking a lead of 322. India were bowled out for 149 in their second innings and lost the match.
In the first Test at Leeds in 1967, England batted first and scored 550/4, thanks to Geoffrey Boycott’s 246. India replied with 164 and 519 in their two innings, setting England a target of 125. Ken Barrington’s 46 helped England to win the match by 6 wickets.
The only draw between England and India at Headingley came in 1979 when rain played spoilsport throughout the match. Batting first England scored 270 with Ian Botham top-scoring with a 137-run knock. In reply, despite a poor start India managed to score 223/6 before the match was called off.
India’s first Test victory at Headingley came in 1986, led by Kapil Dev. India scored 272 in their first innings, incredible batting by Dilip Vengsarkar. England on the other hand were bowled out for 102, with Roger Binny taking five wickets. Vengsarkar’s century in the second innings helped India set a target of 407. In reply, England fell for just 128 runs and lost the match by 279 runs.
India waited 16 years for their next Test win at Headingley. In 2002, under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy, India crushed England by an innings and 46 runs. Big centuries from Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Ganguly (128) took India to 628/8. England on the other hand were dismissed for 273 and 309 in their two innings.
In 2021 at Headingley, Virat Kohli’s team faced a heavy loss against England. India were all out for just 78 runs in their first innings, their lowest Test score at this ground. England won the match by an innings and 76 runs.