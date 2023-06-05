In Pics | AI creates images of world leaders as toddlers
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm. From generating AI images of Elon Musk as an Indian groom to global leaders as rockstars, AI has pretty much done it all.
Quite recently, AI-generated images of popular world leaders as toddlers have gone viral. So how did our world leaders look as a toddler? Let's have a look.
Narendra Modi
This AI-generated image shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a toddler.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Joe Biden
Could anyone possibly believe that this is an AI-generated image of the 80-year-old US President Joe Biden?
(Photograph:Twitter)
Vladimir Putin
This is an AI-generated image of the present 70-year-old Russian President and former intelligence officer Vladimir Putin.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Justin Trudeau
This AI-generated image of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as a toddler is absolutely adorable.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kim Jong Un
An AI-generated image of Kim Jong Un as a toddler. Kim is the Supreme Leader of North Korea since 2011 and the leader of the Workers' Party of Korea since 2012.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
This is an AI-generated image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the current president of Ukraine. He is a former comedian and actor who then went on to join politics.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as the Turkey president on Sunday, May 28. His re-election was widely celebrated by his supporters. This is an AI-generated image of President Erdogan as a toddler.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lula da Silva
The current President of Brazil, Lula da Silva's AI-generated image shows him as a toddler.