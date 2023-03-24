In Pics | Like Rahul Gandhi, these leaders were also disqualified from legislature in past

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, the prominent face of political opposition has been disqualified from Indian parliament after his conviction in a case. With this, he has joined the list of Indian leaders who have been disqualified from an elected legislative house. Let's take a look.



Indira Gandhi (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi was debarred from holding an elected post for six years. This happened after her conviction by the Allahabad High Court in June, 1975. It is widely believed that this was something that led to imposition of emergncy in India.

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former chief minister of state of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav faced disqualification as an MP after he was convicted in the fodder scam in September 2013



Azam Khan

Azam Khan, leader of the Samajwadi Party was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh assembly after he was sentenced to three years in jail over a hate speech. He was an MLA from Rampur Sadar constituency. The disqualification took place in October 2022.

Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and chief of AIADMK, J Jayalalithaa faced disqualification from state assembly after she received a jail sentence in September 2014. The sentence was handed in a disproportionate assets case. Jayalalithaa had to step down as chief minister after her disqualification.

Anil Kumar Sahni

RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in July in 2022. The disqualification followed his conviction in a case pertaining to the recovery of arms from his house.

Pradeep Chaudhary

Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified from the Haryana Assembly in January 2021 after being convicted in an assault case.

Anant Singh

