IIFA Rocks 2023: All the key moments from the starry night

| Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

The 2023 edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) has kicked off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and the entire Bollywood industry is currently in a picturesque place to celebrate cinema. The IIFA Rocks 2023 night started on a glamorous note as our Bollywood celebs arrived on the green carpet in their fashion best. Here are all the key moments from the IIFA Rocks 2023 night.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan turned showstopper for renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra’s special collection that was showcased at the event on Friday. As always, Salman looked dapper in Malhotra's new creation. The Dabangg actor walked the stage in an all-black suit with glitzy detailing on the blazer.

Manish Malhotra's high fashion

Nora Fatehi turned show-stopper for Manish Malhotra at IIFA Rocks. Nora walked the ramp wearing a voluminous purple gown with a heavily embellished coset top.

Quick Style

To celebrate Indian cinema, the Norwegian dance group Quick Style is also in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2023. The group has become a social media sensation for their performance in Indian songs like Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, Sadi Gali, and Kala Chashma, among others. Walking the green carpet, the talented boy group posed for the picture together

Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao

IIFA Rocks were presented by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, who enthralled the audience with silly jokes. The night was kicked off by Palak Muchhal, who was followed by Farah Khan, who also danced her way into the platform. Rajkummar Rao took the stage while playing the song "Main Hoon Na", and the two recreated a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which they both greeted the crowd and engaged in witty conversation about friendship.

A musical night

The night saw back-to-back performance by music maestros, who displayed their musical ability with top-notch performances. Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal & Iulia Vantur among others gave a spectacular dance performance.

High on music!

Superstar Salman Khan shared a precious moment from IIFA Rocks 2023, which was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video in which he is seen enjoying singer Sukhbir's live performance with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The brother-sister duo was all smiles as Sukhbir set the stage on fire with his songs especially 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon took the glamour quotient several notches higher. For the starry night, Kriti stepped out wearing a black and white embroidered off-the-shoulder dress with a flower neckline. She accessorised her look with silver earrings and rings.

Nusrat Bharuccha

Nusrat Bharuccha left everyone awestruck with her latest look. For the night, Bharuccha stepped out in a white ultra-mini dress with dramatic shoulders.

