/How Voyager 2–type missions could help us build a 'Deep Space Network'?

Handling decades of slow, faint transmissions from Voyager 2 refined methods for data compression, error correction, and archiving. These techniques are now part of the DSN’s standard practices.
The Deep Space Network (DSN) is NASA’s global system of large radio antennas that communicate with spacecraft far from Earth. It tracks, commands, and receives data from missions exploring the Solar System and beyond.
Voyager 2, launched in 1977, is still sending signals across nearly 20 billion kilometres. Maintaining contact over this distance requires extreme precision, making it an ideal stress test for the DSN’s capacity and endurance.
The need to receive faint signals from Voyager 2 pushed antenna design forward. Upgrades to dish size, low-noise receivers, and digital processing were introduced to keep pace with its increasing distance.
By demonstrating how to track and operate a spacecraft for decades, Voyager 2 provided a practical template. The lessons are directly applicable to missions that will travel even farther, such as potential interstellar probes.
Voyager 2 showed the importance of having multiple ground stations placed worldwide in California, Spain, and Australia. This arrangement allows nearly continuous communication as Earth rotates, a cornerstone of the DSN model.
Without missions like Voyager 2, the DSN would not have evolved into the system we rely on today. The spacecraft’s ongoing journey demonstrates that building a robust deep space network is not optional, it is essential for humanity’s future in interstellar exploration.