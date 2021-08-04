How US Harpoon anti-ship missile in India's arsenal will rebalance Indo-Pacific

US Harpoon missiles to India costs $82

The US has approved the sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India at an estimated cost of $82 million, a decision which it said will help strengthen the bilateral strategic ties and improve the security of a major defensive partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification notifying the US Congress of the possible sale of the Harpoon anti-ship missile.

India had requested to buy one Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS).

The deal also includes one Harpoon Intermediate Level maintenance station; spare and repair parts, support, and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training; US Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

(Photograph:AFP)