/How the Tejas fighter jet’s digital flight control system works

One important feature is called envelope protection. Think of it as an invisible safety box. The pilot cannot fly outside this box, even if they try hard. The computer prevents it automatically. The box is defined by what the aircraft can safely do. It includes maximum speed, maximum turn angle, and maximum g-forces. The Tejas can turn 8 g in one direction and 3.5 g the other way. If the aircraft slows too much during a turn and risks stalling, the computer automatically fixes it. It pushes the nose down slightly and builds speed. This prevents spinning or crashing.