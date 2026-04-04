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How the A-10 Warthog and USS Abraham Lincoln project power

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 22:48 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 22:48 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln and A-10 Warthog enforce US power projection in the Middle East. These platforms execute continuous combat operations to secure shipping lanes and counter regional drone threats.

2 Lethal Combat Platforms
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

2 Lethal Combat Platforms

The United States military projects power across the Middle East through targeted naval and air deployments. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and A-10 Warthog aircraft execute sustained operations. These combined assets maintain security across critical shipping routes and regional airspaces.

100,000-Tonne Nimitz Carrier
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(Photograph: @IRANinMumbai/X, Wikimedia Commons)

100,000-Tonne Nimitz Carrier

The USS Abraham Lincoln operates as a massive floating airbase launching continuous combat missions. It houses advanced strike fighters to establish maritime control and execute precision strikes. The vessel coordinates daily flight operations to secure vital international waters.

96-Cell VLS Firepower
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

96-Cell VLS Firepower

Destroyers escorting the aircraft carrier carry dozens of precision-guided Tomahawk cruise missiles. The strike group utilises the Aegis ballistic missile defence system to intercept incoming projectiles. This network neutralises long-range attacks targeting allied regional bases.

30 mm Cannon Firepower
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

30 mm Cannon Firepower

he A-10 Thunderbolt II deployed to the region delivers targeted close air support. Built around a heavy rotary cannon, the aircraft engages ground armour and fast-moving naval targets. The jet continues to serve as a reliable platform for forward combat operations.

16,000 Lb Weapons Payload
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(Photograph: Picryl)

16,000 Lb Weapons Payload

Commanders now deploy the A-10 to intercept hostile unmanned aerial vehicles in the region. Carrying heavy munitions, the aircraft uses its slow-speed manoeuvrability to hunt strike drones. This adaptation allows forces to protect military installations from aerial harassment.

800-Mile Combat Range
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(Photograph: AFP)

800-Mile Combat Range

The Warthog actively patrols the Strait of Hormuz to counter fast attack boats threatening commerce. The aircraft loiters over the waterway for hours to provide an immediate response against swarm tactics. Its accurate weapons delivery defends commercial tankers and naval vessels.

24/7 Combat Strike Operations
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

24/7 Combat Strike Operations

The A-10 fleet and the aircraft carrier maintain continuous combat pressure on regional adversaries. They provide a layered offensive and defensive network across both land and sea. This combined military presence deters aggression and secures allied interests in the Middle East.

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