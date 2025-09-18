/How strong is Saudi Arabia’s military? Fighter jets, tanks and naval power revealed

Published: Sep 18, 2025, 15:08 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 15:08 IST
This agreement coincides with heightened scrutiny of Saudi Arabia’s military capabilities, which have grown substantially over the past decades and are recognised among the best-funded and most structured forces in the region.
1 / 7
(Photograph: Facebook post of Shehbaz Sharif)
A regional defence pact
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have formalised a mutual defence agreement. The pact states that any aggression against either country will be considered an aggression against both, according to a joint statement by state media. This agreement coincides with heightened scrutiny of Saudi Arabia’s military capabilities, which have grown substantially over the past decades and are recognised among the best-funded and most structured forces in the region.
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Organisational structure
The Saudi Arabian Armed Forces (SAAF) consist of five main branches: the Royal Saudi Army, Navy, Air Force, Air Defense, and Strategic Missile Force. These operate alongside three other military forces, including the Royal Saudi National Guard, the Royal Guard Regiment, and the Royal Border Guards. All branches fall under the authority of the King of Saudi Arabia, who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief, with strategic and operational policies shaped jointly with the Ministries of Defense and Interior.
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Global ranking and manpower
In the 2025 Global Firepower Index, Saudi Arabia ranks 24th out of 145 countries, with a power index score of 0.4201. The kingdom has an available manpower pool exceeding 19 million, with 2,57,000 active personnel. These forces are organised to respond to a wide range of threats, with specialised brigades for armoured, mechanised, airborne, artillery, and aviation operations.
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Air power and readiness
Saudi Arabia operates a total of 917 aircraft, with 642 currently in operational readiness. The air fleet includes 198 fighter jets, 185 helicopters, 24 attack helicopters, in readiness and 22 tanker aircraft in stock, providing both offensive strike capability and logistical flexibility.
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Armoured and artillery strength
On the ground, Saudi Arabia maintains 840 tanks, 332 self-propelled artillery units, and 225 multiple launch rocket systems. These assets are distributed across mechanised and armoured brigades, offering a combination of mobility, firepower, and defensive depth.
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Naval capabilities
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces comprise 32 vessels, including seven frigates, nine corvettes, and nine patrol ships, although no aircraft carriers are deployed. Alongside air defences and strategic missile forces, this naval presence allows Saudi Arabia to secure key maritime routes in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf while projecting power regionally.
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Strategic significance
Saudi Arabia has the sixth-largest defence budget in the world,according to wikipedia. Combined with its personnel and equipment, the kingdom maintains a structured military capable of both defensive and regional operations. The defence pact with Pakistan also strengthens its strategic position in South Asia and the Middle East.