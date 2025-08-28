/How Nvidia’s $46.7 billion boost helped Palantir stock

LOGIN
Nvidia’s $46.7 billion revenue and strong AI chip growth highlight massive demand for artificial intelligence, boosting Palantir’s stock 1,760 per cent and supporting rapid adoption of Palantir’s AI platform. Read more below.

Nvidia’s Outstanding Quarter
1 / 6
(Photograph: NVIDIA)

Nvidia’s Outstanding Quarter

Nvidia reported record Q2 2026 revenue of $46.7 billion, up 56 per cent year on year, with data centre sales surging to $41.1 billion, driven by AI demand.

The AI Boom
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The AI Boom

Since launching its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in April 2023, Palantir’s stock has skyrocketed 1,760 per cent. The AIP gives businesses near real-time access to data-driven decisions.

Explosive Growth in Contracts
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Explosive Growth in Contracts

Palantir’s US commercial segment saw revenue grow 93 per cent to $306 million. Total contract value leapt 222 per cent to $843 million, showing huge demand for its AI solutions.

Profit Beats Expectations
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Profit Beats Expectations

Palantir’s latest quarter brought 48 per cent revenue growth (total $1 billion), and earnings per share rose 78 per cent to $0.16 both above as analyst estimates.

Nvidia’s AI Strength Supports Palantir
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Nvidia’s AI Strength Supports Palantir

Nvidia’s powerful AI chip sales signal that the AI revolution is here to stay, boosting confidence in software providers like Palantir whose systems rely on Nvidia hardware.

Future Market: $50 Billion and Rising
6 / 6
(Photograph: Nvidia)

Future Market: $50 Billion and Rising

Nvidia estimates that China’s AI chip market could reach $50 billion soon, potentially growing 50 per cent each year, showing there’s room for more AI-powered platforms like Palantir.

