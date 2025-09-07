LOGIN
How NASA and physicists accidentally supported Bob Lazar’s UFO claims

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 05:27 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 05:27 IST

Declassified US Navy UFO footage (Tic Tac, Go Fast, Gimbal) shows craft defying conventional physics. These visuals echoed Lazar’s descriptions decades earlier, though without direct proof.

Discovery of Element 115
1 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Discovery of Element 115

Lazar spoke about Element 115 in 1989 as the key UFO fuel. At the time, it didn’t exist on the periodic table. In 2003, Russian scientists created Moscovium (Element 115) in a lab, lending weight to his earlier statement.

Warp Drive Studies at NASA
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/@BrianRoemmele)

Warp Drive Studies at NASA

NASA’s Breakthrough Propulsion Physics Program and later papers by Harold “Sonny” White explored warp field mechanics and space-time bending. These concepts closely match Lazar’s claim of UFOs bending space instead of flying through it.

Alcubierre Drive and Lazar’s “Gravity Wave”
3 / 7
(Photograph: X/@Jooliasez)

Alcubierre Drive and Lazar’s “Gravity Wave”

Theoretical physicist Miguel Alcubierre proposed a warp bubble in 1994, five years after Lazar described UFOs generating a gravitational field to contract space ahead of them.

UFO Movements and Inertia
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

UFO Movements and Inertia

Military pilots have reported UFOs making sharp turns and extreme accelerations with no visible propulsion. Lazar’s explanation, gravitational manipulation shielding the craft from inertia — offers a potential match.

The Pentagon’s UFO Videos
5 / 7
(Photograph: UFO Magazine)

The Pentagon’s UFO Videos

Declassified US Navy UFO footage (Tic Tac, Go Fast, Gimbal) shows craft defying conventional physics. These visuals echoed Lazar’s descriptions decades earlier, though without direct proof.

Independent Physicists on Gravity Control
6 / 7
(Photograph: Grok)

Independent Physicists on Gravity Control

While mainstream science remains cautious, several physicists, including those studying exotic propulsion and quantum gravity have admitted Lazar’s claims align with theoretical possibilities.

Why the Debate Persists
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wallpaper Abyss)

Why the Debate Persists

NASA has never confirmed Lazar’s story, but modern physics accidentally overlaps with parts of it. This overlap keeps the discussion alive, whether he had insider knowledge or simply predicted scientific directions earlier than expected.

