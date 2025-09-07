/How NASA and physicists accidentally supported Bob Lazar’s UFO claims

Declassified US Navy UFO footage (Tic Tac, Go Fast, Gimbal) shows craft defying conventional physics. These visuals echoed Lazar’s descriptions decades earlier, though without direct proof.
Lazar spoke about Element 115 in 1989 as the key UFO fuel. At the time, it didn’t exist on the periodic table. In 2003, Russian scientists created Moscovium (Element 115) in a lab, lending weight to his earlier statement.
NASA’s Breakthrough Propulsion Physics Program and later papers by Harold “Sonny” White explored warp field mechanics and space-time bending. These concepts closely match Lazar’s claim of UFOs bending space instead of flying through it.
Theoretical physicist Miguel Alcubierre proposed a warp bubble in 1994, five years after Lazar described UFOs generating a gravitational field to contract space ahead of them.
Military pilots have reported UFOs making sharp turns and extreme accelerations with no visible propulsion. Lazar’s explanation, gravitational manipulation shielding the craft from inertia — offers a potential match.
Declassified US Navy UFO footage (Tic Tac, Go Fast, Gimbal) shows craft defying conventional physics. These visuals echoed Lazar’s descriptions decades earlier, though without direct proof.
While mainstream science remains cautious, several physicists, including those studying exotic propulsion and quantum gravity have admitted Lazar’s claims align with theoretical possibilities.
NASA has never confirmed Lazar’s story, but modern physics accidentally overlaps with parts of it. This overlap keeps the discussion alive, whether he had insider knowledge or simply predicted scientific directions earlier than expected.