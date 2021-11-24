How much Lionel Messi earns per week? Mind-boggling salary of PSG star and his net worth

Impact of Messi's transfer to PSG

Messi's departure from Barcelona was shocking to the entire world, as days before the exit news, it was believed that terms have been agreed to renew his contract with FC Barcelona. He eventually left after an emotional farewell at Camp Nou.

However, his arrival at the Ligue 1 club was nothing less than a festival as fans greeted him and welcomed him to the elite club. The impact of his arrival was the club was visible, especially on social media platforms.

Reports have mentioned that the club immediately added a cumulative 20 million followers across five main platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

(Photograph:Reuters)