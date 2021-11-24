How much Lionel Messi earns per week? Mind-boggling salary of PSG star and his net worth

This year in August, FC Barcelona had announced that Lionel Messi "will not continue" with the club due to "financial and structural obstacles" in the renewal of his contract.
After leaving the La Liga giants, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain signing a two-year deal, where he reunited with former Barca teammate Neymar.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Impact of Messi's transfer to PSG
Messi's departure from Barcelona was shocking to the entire world, as days before the exit news, it was believed that terms have been agreed to renew his contract with FC Barcelona. He eventually left after an emotional farewell at Camp Nou.
However, his arrival at the Ligue 1 club was nothing less than a festival as fans greeted him and welcomed him to the elite club. The impact of his arrival was the club was visible, especially on social media platforms.
Reports have mentioned that the club immediately added a cumulative 20 million followers across five main platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Messi in a new number
Messi donned jersey number 10 when he was in Barcelona. He also wears the same number in the national team, Argentina. However, after moving to the French club, the 34-year-old wore the No. 30 shirt instead. Interestingly, he donned No. 30 at Barca when he first broke into the senior team in the 2004-2005 season.
After he arrived at PSG, there was a long queue to buy 'Messi 30' merchandise outside stores. According to Spanish outlet AS, PSG sold more than 150,000 Lionel Messi shirts in the space of seven minutes and the website sold out of the personalised kits in just 30 minutes.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Messi's stats
At Barcelona, Messi won 35 trophies including four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles while his 672 goals are a record for any of the top five European leagues.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Messi in highest-paid footballers list
After Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is placed at number two in the list of the world's highest-paid football players with $110 million, as per rankings released by Forbes in September 2021.
Forbes compiled the list after speaking with players' agents, clubs, the associated commercial sponsors and also the worldwide football pundits. Figures include salaries (pretax) for the 2021-22 season, bonuses and endorsements, however, the transfer fees are excluded.
(Photograph:Reuters)
What's Messi's net worth?
Messi joined PSG on a free transfer with an option to stay for a third campaign and Forbes mentioned that Messi will be paid $75 million this season. Spanish media outlet AS reported that Messi's net worth is around $600 million.
Forbes further mentioned that in addition to his PSG paycheck, Messi will add an estimated $35 million in endorsements from the likes of Adidas, Pepsi, watchmaker Jacobs & Co. and Budweiser.
(Photograph:Reuters)
How much Messi earns per week?
Messi is widely considered the most gifted player in the history of football. As per a report by MARCA, Messi earns more than $1m per week. The figures reportedly do not include his bonuses and sponsorships.
In a September report, Forbes revealed that Messi pocketed $875 million in salary and bonus and another $350 million from endorsements for a total of more than $1 billion over his career.