/How much heat can the HAL Tejas fighter jet bear and still fly?

The Tejas has an Environmental Control System that actively cools the cockpit and avionics. During hot weather operation, the air conditioning works continuously. It keeps the cockpit temperature comfortable for the pilot. It also keeps radar systems and avionics electronics cool. Modern electronics fail if they get too hot. The Environmental Control System draws hot air from inside the fuselage and cools it using heat exchangers. This system has proven so reliable that during recent tests, water condensation from the cooling system dripped from the aircraft. This is completely normal and shows the system is working.