LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How much has the Iran war cost US? An analysis reveals monetary toll in first 100 hours

How much has the Iran war cost US? An analysis reveals monetary toll in first 100 hours

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 15:09 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 15:09 IST

The Trump administration has not disclosed the cost of the Iran war, but a research institution in Washington says the US blew away $3.7 billion in the first few days itself. It analysed documents to estimate the expenses.

How much has US spent on Iran war?
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

How much has US spent on Iran war?

The United States has spent billions of dollars on the war in Iran until now. The attack started on February 28 and is still ongoing. Even though Donald Trump said that it was almost over, after saying it could last four to five weeks, he also warned that operations could continue till Iran agrees to an "unconditional surrender". Meanwhile, Iran has said that it is ready to fight the US and Israel for 10 years. So, how much is this war costing the ordinary American taxpayer?

Operation Epic Fury cost
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Operation Epic Fury cost

The Department of War calculates the money spent on such events, breaking down assets and targets in the first 72 hours of Operation Epic Fury. However, the Trump administration has yet to officially release any figures. But, other bodies have delved into the details and come up with the figures, analysing and estimating the expense of the Iran war.

Center for Strategic and International Studies analysed data to estimate the cost of Iran War
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Center for Strategic and International Studies analysed data to estimate the cost of Iran War

DOW fact sheets, Congressional Budget Office estimates, and statements from government officials show that the US spent $3.7 billion on the first 100 hours of the war with Iran. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a bipartisan research institution in Washington, analysed these documents and came up with the estimate.

Iran war cost in first 100 hours
4 / 7
(Photograph: White House - AFP)

Iran war cost in first 100 hours

This comes out to $891.4 million a day of taxpayer money. Hundred hours translates to around 4 days, and the war has already crossed the 10-day mark. Most of the $3.7 billion was spent on munitions, and all of it unbudgeted. CSIS estimated that $3.1 billion was spent on just munitions. Other expenses are losses in the form of combat losses and infrastructure damage totalling $359 million, another amount not previously budgeted for by the DOW.

Break-up of cost of Iran war
5 / 7
(Photograph: US CENTCOM)

Break-up of cost of Iran war

CSIS estimated an expense of $196.3 million on operations and support costs. This includes $18.3 million included in the DOW's budget. The agency's analysis shows that the US blew away approximately $3.54 billion in unbudgeted funds in the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury. Notably, the US has an approved defence budget of $900 billion.

US sinks 16 Iranian ships laying mines in Strait of Hormuz
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

US sinks 16 Iranian ships laying mines in Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump earlier said that the war is almost over, even though he warned of larger attacks if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz. The US also sank 16 Iranian minelaying ships operating near the strait. “I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo ship and container vessel hit
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Cargo ship and container vessel hit

On Wednesday (March 11), two ships were hit in the Strait of Hormuz. The UK said that a cargo ship was on fire after being struck by an unknown projectile. Later, a container vessel was also targeted off the coast of the UAE. “It has been reported that a cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Straits of Hormuz, which has resulted in a fire onboard,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement.

Trending Photo

Is the US using Cold War–style radio codes to run a hidden spy war in Iran?
6

Is the US using Cold War–style radio codes to run a hidden spy war in Iran?

US hiding truth behind Minab school bombing? Trump blames Iran but his press secretary says 'we're investigating'
6

US hiding truth behind Minab school bombing? Trump blames Iran but his press secretary says 'we're investigating'

North Korea's message to US amid Iran war? Kim tests cruise missile as America moves THAAD system out of S Korea: What's happening
6

North Korea's message to US amid Iran war? Kim tests cruise missile as America moves THAAD system out of S Korea: What's happening

How much has the Iran war cost US? An analysis reveals monetary toll in first 100 hours
7

How much has the Iran war cost US? An analysis reveals monetary toll in first 100 hours

Mauritius Day 2026: 7 stunning beaches that prove Mauritius is a tropical paradise
7

Mauritius Day 2026: 7 stunning beaches that prove Mauritius is a tropical paradise