/How much does Artemis II space toilet cost and why did NASA build it? All about universal waste management system

A blinking fault light on NASA’s Orion spacecraft signalled an early setback during the Artemis II mission, indicating that the onboard toilet was temporarily out of order. The issue, however, was swiftly resolved for the four astronauts on the 10-day flight. Mission control later confirmed the system was functioning, stating, “Happy to report that toilet is go for use. We do recommend letting the system get to operating speed before donating fluid, and then letting it run a little bit after donation.”