/How many coaches can a steam train engine pull?

Steam locomotives have powered trains for over two centuries. Steam engines typically pull 10-24 coaches, depending on power and track. Large steam locomotives hauled heavy loads, but modern diesels can pull longer trains. Steam haulage depends on many factors.
Steam engines convert water to steam, which pushes pistons connected to driving wheels. This force moves the locomotive and its coaches forward.
The engine’s pulling power depends on cylinder size, steam pressure, and driver wheel arrangement. Heavier locomotives generally have more power to haul more coaches.
Historically, steam locomotives pulled between 10 and 20 coaches depending on route terrain and train type. On flat land, up to 24 coaches were possible; on hilly routes, fewer.
Records show engines like the Norfolk & Western 2156 pulled around 1750 tons of load, equivalent to over 70 coaches. The efficiency depended on fuel, water stops, and track quality.
Faster trains require less weight for safety and braking. High-speed steam trains like the LNER Class A4 Mallard held speed records but pulled fewer coaches for stability.
Old steam trains used vacuum or air brakes. Coach compatibility affected how many could be linked safely. Modern touring steam trains often have diesel or generator cars for brakes and power.
Curves, gradients, and track strength limit maximum load steam engines can haul. Weather such as rain or snow can reduce traction and require shorter trains for safety.
Steam locomotives now mostly run on heritage railways with shorter trains, typically 5-10 coaches, balancing historical experience and safety.
Diesel and electric locomotives can haul longer trains, sometimes with over 90 coaches due to higher power and better braking, making them more efficient for heavy freight.
Steam trains evoke nostalgia but practical haulage is limited compared to modern engines. Understanding their limits helps preserve history while embracing progress.