/How long a Tejas fighter jet can fly without refueling

In September 2018, the Tejas successfully completed mid-air refuelling for the first time. An IL-78 tanker transferred 1,900 kilograms of fuel while flying at 20,000 feet. This is a game-changer. With mid-air refuelling, the Tejas no longer needs to return to base when fuel runs low. It can meet a tanker in the air, take on more fuel, and continue its mission. With refuelling capability, the Tejas can stay airborne for up to 10 hours continuously.