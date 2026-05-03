/How is the F-15IA fighter jet radar different from the F-35I “Adir”?

The F-15IA uses the powerful APG-82 radar, boasting a 200 km range to track 30 targets for heavy strikes. The F-35I Adir uses the APG-81, prioritizing extreme stealth and sensor fusion to scan enemies without being detected.
The F-15IA and F-35I Adir serve entirely different roles for the Israeli Air Force. The F-15IA is a heavy 'bomb truck' designed for overwhelming firepower, while the F-35I is a stealth fighter built for undetected penetration.
The F-15IA is equipped with the Raytheon AN/APG-82(V)1 AESA radar. This massive radar system leverages the jet's massive power generation to track over 30 targets simultaneously, engaging up to eight at once.
Conversely, the F-35I Adir uses the Northrop Grumman AN/APG-81 radar. While it tracks slightly fewer targets (around 23), its primary advantage is extreme stealth. It features a 'low-probability-of-intercept' mode, making it nearly impossible for enemies to detect when it is scanning them.
Because the F-15IA does not have to worry about hiding its location, its APG-82 radar can blast massive amounts of energy forward. This gives it an incredible detection range extending beyond 200 kilometres in optimal conditions.
The F-35I's APG-81 does not operate alone. It seamlessly fuses its data with the jet's other optical sensors, creating a unified tactical picture for the pilot without ever needing to emit a strong, detectable radar signature.
Israeli defence strategy relies on using both radars together. The stealthy F-35I can quietly penetrate contested airspace to identify targets, securely passing that data back to the heavily armed F-15IA waiting safely behind.