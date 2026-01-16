/How Iran’s unrest is reshaping Middle East politics and Gulf-Iran relations

The relations between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), being historically tense since the establishment of the organisation in 1981. The member countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman have actively urged the United States not to strike Iran, warning that military action could destabilise the broader region and disrupt global energy markets. Saudi Arabia is especially been cautious about justifying external military action in response to Iran’s internal repression. After long regional rivalry fueled by sectarianism and power struggles, both the countries had restored diplomatic ties in March 2023. Despite their rivalry, both countries are authoritarian, and Riyadh told Tehran it would not allow US strikes over Iranian protests to use its airspace or territory, AFP reported. Unlike Saudi Arabia’s limited municipal elections, Iran holds national and parliamentary votes, meaning critics could use the same logic against the kingdom if it strays from US influence.

