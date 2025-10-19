/How Iran’s border issues could widen a war between Afghanistan–Pakistan

Border-wars are rarely just between two neighbours. As tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier escalate, Iran’s own border conflicts and strategic interests could draw it into a broader regional war.
Iran shares long, porous frontiers with both Afghanistan and Pakistan — particularly in its Sistan-and-Baluchestan region. These areas are plagued by militant insurgencies, cross-border smuggling, water disputes, and ethnic unrest. Iran has explicitly warned of spill-over from Afghanistan–Pakistan clashes.
The latest wave of violence along the Durand Line (Afghanistan-Pakistan border) has Pakistan closing major crossing points and both sides trading heavy fire and airstrikes. Analysts say the instability could destabilise neighbouring states — including Iran.
Beyond militant risk, Iran and Afghanistan have longstanding disputes over water rights (e.g., the Helmand/Hirmand River) and border policing. These resource fights amplify the chance that Iran may take sides, intentionally or indirectly, in the Afghan/Pakistan border war.
Iran’s eastern provinces are hubs of smuggling (fuel, arms, narcotics) that overlap with the Afghan–Pakistan borderlands. If the Pakistan-Afghanistan war expands, Iran may face increased influx or use of these routes by radicals, making Iran a target or participant in proxy dynamics.
Iran has strategic relationships with both Pakistan and Afghanistan (including the Taliban regime). A broader conflict could force Iran to choose backing one side (politically, covertly) or take military/security measures to protect its border — thus deepening regional entanglement.
If Iran becomes more deeply involved, either to defend its border or to support an ally, the Afghanistan–Pakistan clash could morph into a multi-front regional standoff. That would raise stakes dramatically (economically, militarily, politically) for South and Central Asia.