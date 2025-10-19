LOGIN
How Iran’s border issues could widen a war between Afghanistan–Pakistan

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 12:07 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 12:17 IST

Border-wars are rarely just between two neighbours. As tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier escalate, Iran’s own border conflicts and strategic interests could draw it into a broader regional war.

1. Iran’s Eastern Border Is Already Volatile
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Iran’s Eastern Border Is Already Volatile

Iran shares long, porous frontiers with both Afghanistan and Pakistan — particularly in its Sistan-and-Baluchestan region. These areas are plagued by militant insurgencies, cross-border smuggling, water disputes, and ethnic unrest. Iran has explicitly warned of spill-over from Afghanistan–Pakistan clashes.

2. Afghanistan–Pakistan Clashes Raise Regional Alarm
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Afghanistan–Pakistan Clashes Raise Regional Alarm

The latest wave of violence along the Durand Line (Afghanistan-Pakistan border) has Pakistan closing major crossing points and both sides trading heavy fire and airstrikes. Analysts say the instability could destabilise neighbouring states — including Iran.

3. Iran’s Water & Resource Disputes with Afghanistan Add Fuel
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Iran’s Water & Resource Disputes with Afghanistan Add Fuel

Beyond militant risk, Iran and Afghanistan have longstanding disputes over water rights (e.g., the Helmand/Hirmand River) and border policing. These resource fights amplify the chance that Iran may take sides, intentionally or indirectly, in the Afghan/Pakistan border war.

4. Smuggling, Militancy & Shadow Conflict Zones
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Smuggling, Militancy & Shadow Conflict Zones

Iran’s eastern provinces are hubs of smuggling (fuel, arms, narcotics) that overlap with the Afghan–Pakistan borderlands. If the Pakistan-Afghanistan war expands, Iran may face increased influx or use of these routes by radicals, making Iran a target or participant in proxy dynamics.

5. Strategic Interests and External Alignments
5 / 7
(Photograph: (Photograph: Wikimedia Commons))

5. Strategic Interests and External Alignments

Iran has strategic relationships with both Pakistan and Afghanistan (including the Taliban regime). A broader conflict could force Iran to choose backing one side (politically, covertly) or take military/security measures to protect its border — thus deepening regional entanglement.

6. What Could Trigger Iran's Direct Involvement?
6 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommon)

6. What Could Trigger Iran's Direct Involvement?

  • A major cross-border strike that kills Iranian nationals or hits Iranian territory
  • Spill-over attacks by militants using Afghanistan/Pakistan zones to launch into Iran
  • Resource or water cut-offs involving Afghanistan that provoke Tehran
  • Formal alignment or defence cooperation drive among Afghanistan/Pakistan/China that threatens Iran’s strategic interests
7. The Big Picture
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

7. The Big Picture

If Iran becomes more deeply involved, either to defend its border or to support an ally, the Afghanistan–Pakistan clash could morph into a multi-front regional standoff. That would raise stakes dramatically (economically, militarily, politically) for South and Central Asia.

