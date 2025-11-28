/How India’s nuclear triad works and where does K-5 missile fits in?

The K-5 is the next major leap in India’s sea-based nuclear deterrent. With an expected range of 5,000–6,000 km, it will allow Indian submarines to hit strategic targets deep inland from safe patrol zones in the Indian Ocean. It is nuclear-capable, likely MIRV-ready, and represents a transition from “regional reach” to “inter-continental signalling.” Once fully tested and inducted, it will become the flagship missile of the SSBN fleet.