LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How illegal constructions in Mumbai worsen monsoon flooding

How illegal constructions in Mumbai worsen monsoon flooding

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 19:40 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 19:40 IST

Illegal constructions in mumbai are worsening floods by blocking drains, covering green spaces and adding stress to old drainage systems.

Illegal buildings and waterlogging what is the link
1 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Illegal buildings and waterlogging what is the link

Few parts of Mumbai floods almost every year, reports predicts that mostly due to the climate change and also one major reason is illegal construction on lake beds and natural drains. Reports say these structures block rainwater and it forcing it to pool in streets and low‑lying areas, it leads to severe waterlogging.

Reduced rainwater absorption
2 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Reduced rainwater absorption

Concrete roads and asphalt surfaces are also among the reason which prevent water from soaking into the ground. This creates more surface runoff than the city’s old drainage system can handle, and in monsoon situations becomes worse.

Illegal construction
3 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

Illegal construction

Illegal construction in Mumbai replaces gardens and trees. Which is one of reason of heavy rainfall.

Extra pressure on drainage systems
4 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

Extra pressure on drainage systems

Mumbai’s ageing drainage network already struggles in monsoon. Illegal buildings add extra sewage and rainwater, yet many do not connect to proper facilities. This creates backups, overflows and worsening flood damage.

Blocked natural drainage paths
5 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

Blocked natural drainage paths

Water naturally flows through streams and canals, but illegal housing blocks these channels. This leads the flood water into, unplanned routes, floods.

Lack of drainage in illegally constructed areas
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Lack of drainage in illegally constructed areas

Many unauthorised constructions have no planned sewage or drainage systems. Which leads the water logging. When the rain is heavy.

How it can be fixed?
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

How it can be fixed?

Authorities need to take strict measures against illegal building and stronger city planning. And ask relevant authorities to clear blocked drains, and creat awareness among residents.

Trending Photo

How illegal constructions in Mumbai worsen monsoon flooding
7

How illegal constructions in Mumbai worsen monsoon flooding

From B-2 Spirit to B-21 Raider: The USAF’s stealth game changing evolution in global strike power
5

From B-2 Spirit to B-21 Raider: The USAF’s stealth game changing evolution in global strike power

What is the X-37B 'secretive' space plane that US Space Force launches this week?
6

What is the X-37B 'secretive' space plane that US Space Force launches this week?

Discovery of Black Holes: From ‘dark star’ theory to invisible hole in space
7

Discovery of Black Holes: From ‘dark star’ theory to invisible hole in space

The sea with links to Bermuda Triangle, a record garbage patch and entirely isolated from land
6

The sea with links to Bermuda Triangle, a record garbage patch and entirely isolated from land