/How illegal constructions in Mumbai worsen monsoon flooding

Illegal constructions in mumbai are worsening floods by blocking drains, covering green spaces and adding stress to old drainage systems.
Few parts of Mumbai floods almost every year, reports predicts that mostly due to the climate change and also one major reason is illegal construction on lake beds and natural drains. Reports say these structures block rainwater and it forcing it to pool in streets and low‑lying areas, it leads to severe waterlogging.
Concrete roads and asphalt surfaces are also among the reason which prevent water from soaking into the ground. This creates more surface runoff than the city’s old drainage system can handle, and in monsoon situations becomes worse.
Illegal construction in Mumbai replaces gardens and trees. Which is one of reason of heavy rainfall.
Mumbai’s ageing drainage network already struggles in monsoon. Illegal buildings add extra sewage and rainwater, yet many do not connect to proper facilities. This creates backups, overflows and worsening flood damage.
Water naturally flows through streams and canals, but illegal housing blocks these channels. This leads the flood water into, unplanned routes, floods.
Many unauthorised constructions have no planned sewage or drainage systems. Which leads the water logging. When the rain is heavy.
Authorities need to take strict measures against illegal building and stronger city planning. And ask relevant authorities to clear blocked drains, and creat awareness among residents.