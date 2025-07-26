/How IAF fighter jets supported Indian Army during Kargil War

Ways IAF fighter jets supported the army in the Kargil war with their precision strikes and supply camp bombings, and close air support how it helped. Know more about the teamwork and bravery that led India to victory in kargil.
The Kargil war started in may 1999 when Pakistani troops crossed the line of control and took mountain positions in India’s Kargil district. The terrain was harsh altitudes from 14,000 to 18,000 feet, freezing cold, especially for Indian soldiers. Indian forces launched and helped in Indian Army Operation Vijay to take back the occupied peaks.
The Indian Air Force’s mission in Kargil was called Operation safed Sagar. It began on 25 may 1999, which marking the first major Indian Air Froce fighter jets strikes in the region since 1971. Air Force jets it provided support to army troops with high-altitude strikes and surveillance in the world’s toughest combat environment.
At that time IAF jets, including the Mirage 2000 and Mig-27, hit bunkers, supply camps and fortified enemy positions. Few analyst says one key success was the bombing of Muntho Dhallo, a big logistics base for Pakistani troops in the Batalik sector. This precision strike destroyed over 50 enemy structures and disrupted their entire supplies.
Kargil's high background and thin air lowered engine power and made flying dangerous. however IAF pilots adjusted tactics by flying low, using onboard radar and terrain-following navigation to avoid enemy missiles and hit hidden targets.
IAF Mirage-2000 fighter jets became famous for its precision laser-guided bomb strikes, IAF was able to target bunkers on Tiger hill with pinpoint accuracy. A july 1999 strike forced 37 intruders off tiger hill and destroyed major enemy defences.
In addition to bombings, IAF fighter jets and helicopters gave close air support to indian soldiers climbing steep slopes and attacking bunkers. This air-ground teamwork helped recapture many strategic points at that time. The persistent bombing forced enemy troops to leave peaks.
Air strikes of IAF on Pakistan and reconnaissance by the IAF greatly weakened enemy strength, which given the Indian Army the upper hand. Combined with bold assaults by ground troops, helped India recaptured its lost territory by july 26, 1999. Kargil proved the value of joint Army-Air Force action in mountain warfare.