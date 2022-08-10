How France rescued the beluga whale trapped in Seine river

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:58 AM(IST)

After nearly six hours of work, the stranded beluga whale was lifted from France's Seine river by a net and crane and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarians.

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of a rescue operation.

French marine experts had launched an ambitious operation to rescue an ailing beluga whale that swam up the Seine river, to return it to the sea.

A group of 24 police and fire service divers held a final briefing before moving to the river to begin efforts to lift it out of the water and onto a truck for transportation.

