Military IFF systems employ encryption keys that change every 24 hours at coordinated times across all allied forces. Each morning, pilots input a new key code into their IFF transponders before flight. These daily keys are distributed through secure military channels and kept classified. Without the correct key for the current date, an aircraft cannot respond correctly to Mode 4 or Mode 5 interrogations. This prevents adversaries from capturing an IFF system and using it to spoof friendly aircraft. The daily key rotation adds multiple layers of security against interception or reverse engineering. In wartime scenarios, key rotation frequencies may increase to provide even greater security assurance.