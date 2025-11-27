LOGIN
How fighter jets detect threats from over 100 km away

Published: Nov 27, 2025, 17:43 IST | Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 17:43 IST

Fighter jets detect threats from over 100 km away using AESA radar, infrared sensors, and data fusion technology. These systems provide pilots with early warning and comprehensive situational awareness to act swiftly and accurately.

Advanced Radars Extend Detection Range
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Advanced Radars Extend Detection Range

Modern jets use Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars that scan electronically, detecting targets beyond 150 km. This extends pilot situational awareness well before engagement.

Multi-Directional Radar Coverage
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Multi-Directional Radar Coverage

Systems include forward-looking, side-looking, and rear radars to provide 360-degree coverage around the jet, ensuring threats can be detected from any direction.

Integration of Multiple Sensors
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Integration of Multiple Sensors

Besides radar, jets use infrared cameras, electronic warfare sensors, and data links to detect and classify threats from long distances, creating a comprehensive battle picture.

Role of Infrared and Electro-Optical Sensors
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Role of Infrared and Electro-Optical Sensors

Six infrared cameras around the jet provide real-time imagery, detecting heat signatures of other aircraft or missiles even when radar is jammed.

Data Fusion for Accurate Target Tracking
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Data Fusion for Accurate Target Tracking

Computers fuse data from radar, infrared, and other sensors, filtering noise and false targets, and delivering precise information to the pilot’s display.

Electronic Warfare and Jamming Detection
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Electronic Warfare and Jamming Detection

Sophisticated sensors detect enemy jamming attempts and adjust radar modes to sustain detection capability over 100 km despite electronic countermeasures.

Stealth and Detection Challenges
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Stealth and Detection Challenges

Stealth aircraft reduce radar reflections but can often be detected by low-frequency radar bands. Advanced radars use waveforms to detect and track such stealth targets at long ranges.

Ground and Airborne Radar Networks
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Ground and Airborne Radar Networks

Jets receive target data from airborne early warning aircraft and ground radars, extending their detection range beyond onboard sensors.

Real-Time Tactical Advantage
9 / 10
(Photograph: Dassault Aviation)

Real-Time Tactical Advantage

Early detection gives pilots time to plan engagement or evasion, significantly increasing survival chances in contested airspace.

Future Sensor Technology
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Future Sensor Technology

Next-generation radars and sensor fusion technologies will further improve detection range and accuracy, integrating AI for faster threat assessment.

