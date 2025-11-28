/How fighter jets cross 100 km in under 6 minute

The F-35 Lightning II reaches maximum speed of Mach 1.6 (approximately 1,930 km/h or 1,200 mph) but cannot sustain this speed indefinitely. The F-35 can fly at Mach 1.2 for approximately 150 miles (240 km) with afterburner activated. Covering 100 kilometres at Mach 1.6 requires approximately 3.1 minutes. The F-35's lower speed reflects its design priority for stealth and sensor capability rather than pure speed performance.