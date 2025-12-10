/How fighter jets climb at 200+ metres per second

The MiG-35 achieves the fastest vertical climb rate globally at 330 metres per second (65,000 feet per minute). The F-15 Eagle reaches 300 metres per second with its twin Pratt & Whitney F100 engines. The F-22 Raptor climbs at approximately 290 metres per second using advanced Pratt & Whitney F119 engines. The Gripen E/F reaches 254 metres per second, making it impressive despite being lightweight. By comparison, commercial aircraft climb at 3 to 6 metres per second. Achieving these rates requires enormous power-to-weight ratios and lightweight construction. These climb rates represent fundamental advantages in air combat, allowing fighters to gain altitude advantage within seconds.