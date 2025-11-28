/How fighter jets carry missiles weighing over 200 kg

When a fighter jet carries a 200+ kilogram missile on a hardpoint, the hardpoint must safely transfer that weight and all associated forces to the aircraft's primary load-bearing structure - the fuselage, wing box, or control surfaces. Modern aircraft use reinforced attach fittings, internal doublers (extra material layers), and carefully calculated stress paths to distribute the load across larger structural areas. The structural integrity of each hardpoint is rigorously tested during aircraft certification. Structural engineers design hardpoint attach points to withstand loads at least 1.5 times greater than expected operational loads to ensure safety margins. This engineering ensures that missiles weighing over 200 kilograms can be carried safely during normal flight operations and combat manoeuvres.