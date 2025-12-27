/How festivals influence gold prices and investor behaviour

Festivals like Diwali and New Year trigger massive gold buying, driving prices up due to cultural traditions and high demand. Investors view these auspicious times as perfect opportunities for wealth creation, boosting both physical jewellery and digital gold investments significantly.
Festivals like Diwali and New Year trigger massive global gold buying. The World Gold Council notes that these events are not just celebrations but critical economic drivers, where buying gold is seen as a cultural mandate for prosperity and wealth preservation.
Diwali, specifically Dhanteras, is the peak gold-buying period in India. Reuters reports that jewelers often see sales volumes jump by 30 to 40 per cent, pushing premiums to multi-year highs as millions rush to buy coins and jewellery for good luck.
Following festivals, the wedding season keeps demand high. The Economic Times noted that bridal jewellery accounts for nearly half of India’s annual gold consumption.
Investors often time their purchases with auspicious days, believing it brings financial growth. Mint explains that this "sentimental buying" creates a predictable demand surge, where the fear of missing out (FOMO) on lucky timing overrides concerns about high prices.
In late 2025, the festive rush pushed gold premiums in India to their highest level in over a decade. Bloomberg data showed dealers charging significantly over official domestic prices, proving that cultural sentiment can overpower standard market resistance to high rates.
Younger investors are moving away from physical metal during festivals. Times of India reports that tech-savvy buyers purchased an estimated 12 tonnes of digital gold in 2025, preferring the ease of apps over traditional jewellery stores for festive investments.
This festive hunger for gold has macro-economic consequences. Tradejini notes that massive imports during festival months often widen trade deficits and impact currency values, forcing central banks to monitor these cultural buying sprees closely.