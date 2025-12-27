LOGIN
How festivals influence gold prices and investor behaviour

Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 27, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 20:41 IST

Festivals like Diwali and New Year trigger massive gold buying, driving prices up due to cultural traditions and high demand. Investors view these auspicious times as perfect opportunities for wealth creation, boosting both physical jewellery and digital gold investments significantly.

The Festive Gold Rush Cultural Prosperity Driving Demand
The Festive Gold Rush Cultural Prosperity Driving Demand

Festivals like Diwali and New Year trigger massive global gold buying. The World Gold Council notes that these events are not just celebrations but critical economic drivers, where buying gold is seen as a cultural mandate for prosperity and wealth preservation.

The Diwali Effect Sales Surge by 30-40 Per cent
The Diwali Effect Sales Surge by 30-40 Per cent

Diwali, specifically Dhanteras, is the peak gold-buying period in India. Reuters reports that jewelers often see sales volumes jump by 30 to 40 per cent, pushing premiums to multi-year highs as millions rush to buy coins and jewellery for good luck.

Wedding Season
Wedding Season

Following festivals, the wedding season keeps demand high. The Economic Times noted that bridal jewellery accounts for nearly half of India’s annual gold consumption.

Investor Psychology & Auspicious Dates Buying for Luck and Safety
Investor Psychology & Auspicious Dates Buying for Luck and Safety

Investors often time their purchases with auspicious days, believing it brings financial growth. Mint explains that this "sentimental buying" creates a predictable demand surge, where the fear of missing out (FOMO) on lucky timing overrides concerns about high prices.

Record Premiums
Record Premiums

In late 2025, the festive rush pushed gold premiums in India to their highest level in over a decade. Bloomberg data showed dealers charging significantly over official domestic prices, proving that cultural sentiment can overpower standard market resistance to high rates.

The Shift to Digital Gold Youth Driving New Trends
The Shift to Digital Gold Youth Driving New Trends

Younger investors are moving away from physical metal during festivals. Times of India reports that tech-savvy buyers purchased an estimated 12 tonnes of digital gold in 2025, preferring the ease of apps over traditional jewellery stores for festive investments.

Global Economic Impact
Global Economic Impact

This festive hunger for gold has macro-economic consequences. Tradejini notes that massive imports during festival months often widen trade deficits and impact currency values, forcing central banks to monitor these cultural buying sprees closely.

