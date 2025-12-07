/How far can Tata Sierra diesel go on a full tank?

Tata Sierra diesel travels approximately 1,025 kilometres on full 50-litre tank. ARAI-certified mileage 20.5 KMPL. Real-world highway efficiency 18-19 KMPL provides 900-950 km range. City driving reduces efficiency to 16-17 KMPL cutting range 800-850 km.
The Tata Sierra diesel variant comes with a 50-litre fuel tank. A full tank in the Sierra diesel creates potential for long-distance travel. The tank size is consistent across for both petrol and diesel variants. The 50-litre capacity balances practical range against vehicle weight and interior space.
The Tata Sierra diesel manual achieves an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.5 kilometres per litre. This is from official testing under standardised conditions. ARAI testing combines city and highway driving patterns. The 20.5 KMPL figure represents optimal efficiency under test conditions. Real-world driving typically produces slightly lower numbers due to traffic, terrain, and driving habits.
Multiplying 50 litres by 20.5 KMPL yields approximately 1,025 kilometres maximum range. This represents the theoretical maximum. Highway driving at constant speed approaches this figure most closely. City driving with stops and starts reduces actual range significantly. Traffic congestion can reduce range to aroun 800-900 kilometres on a full tank. Most drivers experience 900-950 kilometres realistic range on highway runs.
Highway driving at constant speeds delivers approximately 18-19 KMPL real-world efficiency. City driving with traffic and frequent braking reduces efficiency to 16-17 KMPL. The difference amounts to approximately 150-200 kilometres lost range in cities. Starting and stopping burns fuel without moving forward. Constant speed cruising on highways optimises the diesel engine efficiency.
The Sierra diesel uses a 1.5-litre Kryojet turbocharged diesel engine. This engine produces 116 bhp at 4,000 RPM and 260 Nm torque at 1,500-2,750 RPM. Turbocharging improves both power and fuel efficiency simultaneously. Common rail fuel injection system optimises combustion. The six-speed manual gearbox allows drivers to select efficient RPM ranges. Lower RPM cruising on highways maximises diesel efficiency potential.
The Sierra diesel automatic variant delivers approximately 19-20 KMPL real-world mileage. Automatic transmission consumes slightly more fuel than manual due to hydraulic losses. With 50-litre tank, automatic version achieves 950-1,000 kilometre range. The automatic transmission provides convenience offsetting the fuel efficiency loss. City driving efficiency drops to 17-18 KMPL with automatic transmission. Torque converter automatic suits stop-and-go city traffic patterns well.
Most fuel gauge systems incorporate a reserve below the empty mark. The Sierra diesel reserve tank provides approximately 50-80 kilometres emergency range. Drivers should refuel before the gauge reaches empty to avoid running out completely. Driving patterns, terrain, and weather affect reserve tank effectiveness.