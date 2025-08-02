/How did America’s deadliest and most successful submarine end up sinking itself?

During the Second World War, the USS Tang earned its place as the US Navy’s most formidable predator in the Pacific, sinking more Japanese ships than any other American submarine of its era. Commissioned in October 1943, this Balao-class diesel-electric submarine completed five daring war patrols under Commander Richard O’Kane, gaining a reputation for audacious tactics and pinpoint accuracy. Yet in a twist stranger than fiction, the Tang’s remarkable run ended in October 1944, sunk not by an enemy’s weapon, but by one of its own malfunctioning torpedoes.

