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How can the A-10 Warthog fly with heavy damage?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 20:46 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 20:46 IST

The A-10 Warthog survives heavy battle damage using a 540-kilogramme titanium cockpit, redundant flight controls, and widely spaced twin engines, allowing it to fly even with missing parts.

540-kg titanium pilot bathtub
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

540-kg titanium pilot bathtub

The A-10 protects its pilot with a massive 540-kilogramme titanium shield. This bathtub structure is 38 millimetres thick in crucial areas, effortlessly absorbing direct hits from ground fire without compromising the cockpit.

3 redundant flight systems
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3 redundant flight systems

If enemy fire destroys the double-redundant hydraulic systems, the aircraft does not crash. Pilots can engage a mechanical backup system, using cables shielded inside the titanium tub to manually steer the jet.

2 widely spaced engines
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(Photograph: @IRANinMumbai/X, Wikimedia Commons)

2 widely spaced engines

The jet features two large engines mounted high and far apart on the fuselage. This specific placement ensures that a catastrophic missile hit to one engine will not disable the other.

Survives 23 mm projectiles
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Survives 23 mm projectiles

Built for close air support, the airframe is engineered to absorb devastating impacts. The aircraft can effortlessly survive direct hits from 23-millimetre armour-piercing and high-explosive anti-aircraft rounds.

Flies missing 1 engine
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Flies missing 1 engine

The aircraft's exceptional aerodynamic design allows it to remain airborne despite severe structural losses. Combat history proves the A-10 can safely fly with one engine, one elevator, and half a wing missing.

Self-sealing tanks & protective foam
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Self-sealing tanks & protective foam

To prevent explosions from direct gunfire, the fuel cells are encased in special chemical foam. These internal and external foam layers make the tanks self-sealing, immediately stopping massive fuel leaks upon impact.

Over 100 survivability features
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(Photograph: @IRANinMumbai/X)

Over 100 survivability features

The aircraft was designed from inception with over 100 distinct survivability features. Its lightweight honeycomb wing panels are not load-bearing, allowing ground crews to quickly replace combat-damaged sections on the battlefield.

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